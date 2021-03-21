Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
bollywood

Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here

Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.

Malaika Arora has announced the arrival of the summer season with an Instagram post. On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself, splashing about in a pool, wearing a swimsuit.

The photo was a part of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot. She wrote in the caption, "Summer is here," in all-caps. Maheep Kapoor, the aunt of Malaika's boyfriend Arjun, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On Friday, Malaika had shared a video of herself twerking at the gym. "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos," she'd captioned it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release

Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA

Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects 5.22 cr

Malaika is a regular fixture at her gym and is photographed by the paparazzi on an almost-daily basis. Her social media posts largely revolve around fitness, in addition to updates about her family.

Also read: Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm. Watch video

She was spotted last week at her sister Amrita Arora's house in Mumbai, where she attended a brunch along with their friend, Kareena Kapoor. Kareena recently gave birth to her second son, and Malaika was among the many friends and family members who paid her and Saif Ali Khan a visit at their new house.

Malaika and Arjun confirmed their relationship in 2019, and have since been fielding questions about possibly tying the knot. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now," Arjun said in 2020, during an interaction with fans organised by Bollywood Hungama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora malaika arora vacation malaika arora swimwear pics arjun kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
bollywood

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita can't stop gushing over nephew Arhaan Khan's good looks, see here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:13 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP