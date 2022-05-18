Malaika Arora vacations with sis Amrita Arora, mother Joyce in the Himalayas. See pics

Malaika Arora shared a picture with her sister Amrita Arora and her mother Joyce Arora on Instagram. The trio is currently vacationing in the Himalayas and has been sharing photos from their visit on social media. Last year, in December, Malaika went to the Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Also Read: Malaika Arora says Chaiyya Chaiyya shouldn’t be recreated: ‘There are a few songs that I think you should never touch’

Sharing the picture with Amrita and Joyce, Malaika wrote, “Ananda = Happiness. I don't know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy, there's not much more I can ask for. Its rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one's going to go into the ‘Cant believe I am surrounded by so much love’ pile. Home is Mum. Home is US."

Malaika Arora shares new pic.

Twinkle Khanna, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the picture. One fan said, “This is such a happy picture,” another one wrote, “Where are you vacationing this time?” While one fan asked Malaika, “Where is Arjun?” another one simply said, “Cuties.”

Malaika and Amrita share a close bond with their mother. The duo is often spotted spending time at their mother's place, enjoying Sunday lunches with her. On Christmas last year, Malaika with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and Amrita along with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids made their way to Joyce's house for the celebrations.

Malaika started her career back in 1998 as a VJ on TV with MTV Loveline with VJ Cyrus Broacha. She rose to fame after her song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se became a hit. She later appeared in several other songs, such as, Housefull 2's Anarkali Disco Chali, Dolly Ki Doli's Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Dabangg 2's Pandey Ji Seeti and many more.

