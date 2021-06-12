Mallika Dua heartbroken over mother Chinna Dua's death: 'I didn't deserve you but you deserved to live'

Mallika Dua is heartbroken at the death of her mother Dr Padmavati Dua, also known as 'Chinna' among her friends and Instagram followers. She took to Instagram stories to share a message with her followers.

"She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life," Mallika Dua wrote. "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she added.

Chinna was battling Covid-19 for weeks before she breathed her last on Friday night. She had shared her diagnosis on Instagram on May 15. "Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen's hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn't available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy," she had written.

Politician-actor Bina Kak paid tributes to Chinna on Instagram. "You suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love," she wrote. Richa Chadha also wrote, "Rest in peace auntie."

Chinna was the wife of senior journalist Vinod Dua and had a large fan-following on Instagram for her love for sarees. Mallika is an actor and a comedian. She was seen in Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani