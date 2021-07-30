Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mallika Sherawat is sharing postcards from Parisian getaway, check out pics
bollywood

Mallika Sherawat is sharing postcards from Parisian getaway, check out pics

Mallika Sherawat has posted an entire photo album of her travels in France, particularly Paris. Check out the photos shared by her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat is currently in Paris.

Mallika Sherawat is currently on a Parisian getaway. The actor has been sharing multiple postcards from the French capital, for her fans on Instagram.

On Friday, she shared a photo that showed her posing on a brick road next to the river Seine. The Eiffel Tower is standing tall at a distance with a few boats bobbing in the river. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Mallika wrote, "Summering in the city of love Paris."

Mallika Sherawat posing for pictures in Paris.

Earlier, she had shared a picture from a cafe and also a video from a French building with a spiral staircase and large artwork on the walls. She posed next to the love lock bridge and wrote, "Another one of my favourite bridges in Paris Pont des Arts or the Love Lock bridge."

The actor also visited the Indian Embassy there. "Thank you @indiainfrance & Mr Ambassador His Excellency Jawed Asraf for a great cultural evening at the embassy residence Jai Hind," she wrote, posing for pictures with the ambassador.

Mallika has long been stationed in Los Angeles, California. There, she has rented a large home and had often shared photos and videos of it on social media.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra credits the 'Indian in her' as Kelly Clarkson calls her 'so nice' for fixing her makeup

While Mallika has been largely missing from the big screen, he will be next seen in Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY. It also stars Rajat, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chada. Mallika plays the role of Gulabo and the film is an ode to the romantic cinema of the 1950s and 1960s.

Mallika made her debut with Khwahish (2003) and was later seen in Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Aap Ka Suroor and Welcome (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011). She also starred in Hollywood movies like Hisss (2010) and Politics of Love (2011). She also starred with Jackie Chan in The Myth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mallika sherawat mallika sherawat instagram paris

Related Stories

bollywood

Mallika Sherawat's perfect Eiffel Tower moment gets ruined by a photobombing bird, see pic

PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 09:04 PM IST
bollywood

When Mallika Sherawat revealed she was fired from films for refusing to get intimate with co-stars off-screen

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP