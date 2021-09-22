Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mallika Sherawat on why she was pulled up for ‘bold scenes’, while male co-stars got away 'with everything'
bollywood

Mallika Sherawat on why she was pulled up for ‘bold scenes’, while male co-stars got away 'with everything'

Mallika Sherawat has said that her male co-stars were never pulled up for doing bold scenes like her because the society wasn't evolved. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi worked together in Murder.

Actor Mallika Sherawat has said that it is a sign of a patriarchal society that men are able to get away with doing the same things that women are pulled up for. She recalled how she was treated by the media for doing ‘bold scenes’ in films, while nobody asked the male actors anything.

In an interview, Mallika Sherawat admitted that things have changed and that ‘frontal nudity’ is considered artistic in some films these days. 

Asked why she was always targeted, and never her male co-stars, the actor told BollywoodLife, “That's what the patriarchal system is. It's always the women who are always targeted, not the men. Not only in India, but that's all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they can get away with everything, it's like they (those who target) blame the woman for everything. I don't know why, but more so in India, I feel. I also think the society wasn't evolved, people would think differently. Plus, the media didn't support such scenes earlier, a certain section of the media.”

She added, “But now, the media is very, very supportive, especially toward women, and even the society has evolved. Actresses now are doing frontal nudity and it's accepted, it's considered very artistic.”

In an earlier interview, Mallika recalled how she was once described as a ‘porn star’ by the press and was called a ‘fallen woman’. 

Also read: Mallika Sherawat changed her name after dad said she'd tarnish family name: 'It was my rebellion against patriarchy'

She also said that she was ‘bullied’ out of the country after being targeted by a certain section of the media, primarily women. She told Bollywood Bubble, “A certain section of the media was very… They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because… And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”

Topics
mallika sherawat mallika sherawat instagram
