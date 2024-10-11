Mallika Sherawat says her mother went into depression as family didn't want girl child: 'Pariwaar me maatam chhaa gaya'

Mallika Sherawat recently opened up on how she was discriminated in her family as they never wanted a girl child. The actor in an interview with Hauterrfly recalled the time when her mother went into depression as her family did not want a girl child. (Also read: Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘attacked and bullied’ by media for ‘Indian society is regressive for women’ statement) Mallika Sherawat recently spoke about the discrimination she faced in a patriarchal family as a girl child.

Mallika Sherawat on being discriminated by her parents

Mallika, while sharing about her growing-up years stated, “My parents would discriminate between me and my brother so much. I used to be very sad in my growing-up years thinking about why my parents discriminated against me so much. As a child, I didn’t understand, but now I do. Woh ladka hai usko videsh bhejo, usko padhao, usmein paisa invest karo (They used to say, ‘Send the son abroad, educate him, invest in him’). Parivaar ki saari sampatti ladke ko jaayegi, pote ko jaayegi (All the family’s wealth will go to the son, to the grandson). Ladkiyon ka kya hai? (What about the girls?) They will get married, they are a liability, ek bojh hai (they are a burden).”

“So, I used to feel very bad about it, but then I realised that it was not just me, but all the girls in my village were going through this kind of discrimination and injustice. My parents gave me everything… a good education, but not an open mindset or good thoughts. They didn’t give me the freedom. They didn’t nurture me, never tried to understand me. I was playing a lot of sports, secretly, because my family didn’t allow me saying, ‘You’ll become very masculine, manly. Who will marry you?’ I had a lot of restrictions. When I was born mere pariwaar mein maatam chhaa gaya tha (there was mourning in my family). My mother, I am sure, went into depression, poor thing.”

Mallika Sherawat's acting career

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with Govind Menon's Khwahish (2003) opposite Himanshu Malik. She shot to fame with Anurag Basu's Murder (2004) produced by Mahesh Bhatt, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. She later featured in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Welcome (2007), Dirty Politics (2015) and RK/RKay (2022).

Mallika Sherawat's new release

Mallika's new release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie also features Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz and others in pivotal characters.