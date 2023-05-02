Malti Marie sits on Priyanka Chopra's lap as she gets ready for Met Gala, plays with Nick Jonas' tie in unseen pics

As actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas got ready for the Met Gala 2023, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas spent time with her parents. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka posted a candid picture in which she sat on a chair with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her lap. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at Met Gala 2023)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared pictures with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the photo, clicked from behind, Priyanka sat in a room with Malti on her lap. The actor was seen in a beige cropped top and matching pants. Malti looked on as she wore a white frock. Priyanka captioned the post, "MET glam with mama #MM."

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram after attending the Met Gala red carpet and shared pictures with Priyanka and Malti. In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick smiled as they looked at each other while posing for the camera. The duo was seen in their black and white Valentino dresses.

In the next picture, Nick held Malti in his arms as she played with his tie. Nick looked at his daughter who was busy staring at his tie. Nick geo-tagged the location as New York.

He captioned the post, "Pre Met with my girls. (red heart emoji) (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Thanks for stopping to say hi to the crowd on your way in." A comment read, "You guys killed it!!" Another person said, "Beautiful family."

At the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket. Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace. The actor kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun.

Priyanka made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress that made heads turn. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress' extended train that caught the attention. In 2018, she attended the event in a deep ruby-red velvet gown. In 2019, Priyanka made a statement in a Dior gown.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer.

