Malvika Raaj, young Poo from K3G, makes debut as lead with Rinzing Denzongpa in Squad. See first look

Malvika Raaj, known for playing the younger Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is set to make her debut in a lead role with the Zee5 original film Squad. It also marks the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa, the son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Malvika took to Instagram to share the poster of Squad, which prominently featured Rinzing. “Is Baar Ladayi desh ke liye nahi, Desh ki beti ke liye hai (This time, the battle is not for India but India’s daughter). India fights for its greatest pride, SQUAD trailer drops on Monday. #SquadOnZee5 #squad,” she captioned her post.

Directed by Nilesh Sahay, Squad revolves around the battle between the nation’s special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. The film, which also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur, is produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment. It will release on November 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rinzing, in a statement, talked about the challenges faced by them while shooting for Squad. “We’ve seen everything through this film - extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic but yet we were more on top. I’m proud to have this as my debut film and it’s been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that Squad is,” he said.

Also read | K3G’s young Poo Malvika Raaj: I didn’t want to be one of those school dropout child actors

Tiger Shroff, who is a close friend of Rinzing, congratulated him on Instagram Stories. “Woah, looking insane, bro. Can’t wait for this one. Congrats @rinzingd.” Disha Patani also cheered him on. She shared a poster of Squad on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Can’t wait, @rinzingd, looking killer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)