‘Mama’ Alia Bhatt shares her first pic since daughter's birth, fans ask 'how are you and the baby'

Alia Bhatt has shared her first picture since giving birth to her first child, a daughter, last week. The actor shared a photo of her new coffee cup that read ‘mama’. She seemed proud of becoming a mom. (Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning home with classic black-and-white interiors, Raj Kapoor photo, awards)

Alia posed with her cup at her home, Vastu. The photo showed her cup in focus while she was out of focus. She wore a pair of black pants and a pink jacket. “It me,” Alia captioned her post.

Many fans reacted to her post, asking for pictures of the baby or about the mother and the child's health. “Please show us baby pic. We want to see,” wrote a person. “ A fan also called her ‘Mama bhatt.’ A fan also commented, ”Praying for beautiful journey ahead."

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." She and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.