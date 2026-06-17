Man accused of being paid to cry while meeting Imtiaz Ali at Main Vaapas Aaunga screening scoffs at allegations

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has struck an emotional chord with audiences, with several videos of teary-eyed moviegoers going viral online. Amid the buzz, a clip of a man breaking down while meeting the filmmaker and actor Vedang Raina sparked claims that he had been paid to cry for promotion. The man has now reacted to the allegations.

Main Vaapas Aaunga fan hits back

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga was released on June 12.

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A video recently surfaced on social media showing a man in tears as he met Imtiaz and Vedang after watching the film. The video quickly sparked debate online, with several social media users speculating that the man had been hired by the film’s PR team to create buzz around the release. Some also claimed that Vedang appeared to be laughing while the man broke down in tears, further fuelling the discussion.

However, the man in the video took to X to clarify that he wasn't hired. Dushyant Arora, a lawyer and columnist, set the record straight while reacting to one such video, which came with a caption that read, “First, Vedang Raina’s PR team hires a guy and tells him to go to the director and actors, crying at the end of the movie. But after seeing his overacting, Vedang can't control his laugh and starts laughing. Watch this hilarious clip.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to it, Dushyant tweeted, “I’m the guy. Not hired. And Vedang was also moved and in tears (sic).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to it, Dushyant tweeted, “I’m the guy. Not hired. And Vedang was also moved and in tears (sic).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One social media user questioned Dushyant, “Kaun mar gaya tha waise? (Who died).” Reacting to it, he wrote, “Meri dadi. Jaise film mein grandparent ko Alzheimer’s hai, waise hi meri dadi ko bhi tha. Ek mahina hua mushkil se… Shukriya. Main jaanta hun aap kataaksh kar rahe the. Par koi nahin (My grandmother. Like the grandparent in the movie has Alzheimer’s, my grandmother had it too. It’s barely been a month. Thank you. I know you were being sarcastic. But no worries).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One social media user questioned Dushyant, “Kaun mar gaya tha waise? (Who died).” Reacting to it, he wrote, “Meri dadi. Jaise film mein grandparent ko Alzheimer’s hai, waise hi meri dadi ko bhi tha. Ek mahina hua mushkil se… Shukriya. Main jaanta hun aap kataaksh kar rahe the. Par koi nahin (My grandmother. Like the grandparent in the movie has Alzheimer’s, my grandmother had it too. It’s barely been a month. Thank you. I know you were being sarcastic. But no worries).” {{/usCountry}}

I’m the guy. Not hired. And Vedang was also moved and in tears. https://t.co/ij6CLkcnXq — Dushyant Arora (@atti_cus) June 15, 2026

{{^usCountry}} About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

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Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. It explores themes of love, loss, memory, migration and belonging, drawing inspiration from real-life accounts of people affected by the 1947 Partition.

Hindustan Times' review for the film reads: “There's a certain skill to Imtiaz's filmmaking. When skill is honed to this degree, it begins to resemble magic, and that's precisely what one feels while watching his work.”

The film took a slow start, collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. However, positive audience feedback helped boost its collections, with the film earning more on its first Monday ( ₹1.25 crore) than on its opening day. It remains to be seen whether the strong word of mouth can revive the film’s box-office run.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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