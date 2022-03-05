Mandira Bedi recalls getting stared down by cricketers while interviewing them: 'What's she even asking'

Actor Mandira Bedi has recalled how she would get stared down by 'a lot of the cricketers' when she was hosting pre-match shows at cricket tournaments. In a new interview, Mandira revealed that many of them would be like 'what's she even asking' when she asked them questions. She also said that their replies were often not connected to her questions and that intimidated her. (Also Read | Mandira Bedi hoots for Mouni Roy post her Malayali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, Aamna Sharif also attends. Watch)

Mandira Bedi was one of the first few women who ventured into hosting and commentary for cricket tournaments. She began hosting the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Mandira also hosted the Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006. For the Indian Premier League season 2, she was a host too for Sony Max. She led the coverage of IPL 3 for ITV, a British Network.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mandira spoke about cricket, “Nobody accepted me to begin with, certainly not the people sitting on the panel. I'm friends with all the ex-cricketers now who I worked with back then as well but they didn't like that either. They didn't like that there was a woman wearing a saree, dressed up, talking cricket. Nobody fed me any lines, nobody fed me any questions. I was there to represent the layperson who doesn't know every technicality of cricket, who does not know every nuance of cricket.”

"I was told whatever question comes to your mind at that particular point of time if you're thinking it ask it. I was given that freedom. Of course, I got stared down by a lot of the cricketers like- what's she even asking, why is she even asking that. They answered whatever they wanted to answer nothing connected to my question and that can be very very intimidating but I kind of was assured by the channel, it was Sony, that backed me and chose me from 150-200 women. They said that we've chosen you with the reason we think you have what it takes to stay, so go ahead and be yourself and start enjoying yourself," she added.

Mandira became famous after playing the lead role in the television serial, Shanti (1994). She has appeared in many Hindi television serials such as Aurat, Hello Friends, Dushman, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mahabharat. She also took part in several reality shows including Fame Gurukul, Deal Ya No Deal, Fear Factor India, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and I Can Do That.

The actor featured in many films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Badal, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Dus Kahaniyaan, Meerabai Not Out, The Tashkent Files, and Saaho. Recently, Mandira also hosted the show The Love Laugh Live Show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.