Mannara Chopra heads back to work after father’s death: ‘Resuming with gratitude in my heart’

Actor Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra, has finally broken her silence nearly a month after losing her father. She has issued her first statement, expressing deep gratitude to everyone who stood by her during this tough time. Mannara Chopra lost her father, Raman Rai Handa on June 16. He passed away at the age of 72.

Mannara shares an update on Instagram

On Thursday, Mannara took to Instagram to share the update and express her gratitude towards people and her fans for supporting her during the difficult time. Mannara has shared that she's gradually moving forward and has already resumed work.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support you've shown to me and my family during these tough times,” she wrote in the note.

The note further read, “Resuming work now, with gratitude in my heart."

Her fans and well-wishers rallied together to support her, and send her love through comments in the comment section. The post was also liked by her cousin Priyanka.

“You’re the strongest,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Stay strong my girl…love you… God bless you.”

About Mannara's father’s death

Mannara Chopra lost her father, Raman Rai Handa, on June 16. He passed away at the age of 72. At that time, the family issued an official statement via social media, along with details of the cremation ceremony. The official statement read: "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Several videos of Mannara and her sister Mitali Handa emerged on social media from the cremation ceremony, in which they were seen in tears as they bid a final farewell to their father.

He worked as a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. The families would often come together for festivals, birthdays, and important occasions. Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.