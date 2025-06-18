Inconsolable Mannara Chopra insists on carrying her father's bier at funeral

Actor Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, lost her father, Raman Rai Handa, who died at the age of 72 on June 16. His cremation ceremony was held on Thursday in Mumbai. The actor was seen with sister Mitali Handa and other family members as they reached for the cremation ceremony in the city. Both Mannara and Mitali broke down in tears as they carried their father's mortal remains. (Also read: Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa dies at 72; family issues statement: ‘He was our pillar of strength’) Mannara Chopra broke down in tears as she bid farewell to her father Raman Rai Handa.

Mannara breaks down in tears

Pictures and videos of Mannara and Mitali standing beside each other were shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram. Dressed in white, the two sisters were seen crying and holding onto each other as the rest of the family gathered around them. Another video showed Mannara insisting that she help in carrying the mortal remains of her father along with other male members. Mannara walked along with the other family members and entered the premises for the cremation.

More details

Mannara had shared an official statement on the demise of her father, which read: "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. Raman Handa worked as a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Kamini Chopra, paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra also condoled the death of their uncle Raman Rai Handa. On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti." Siddharth re-shared a statement earlier shared by Mannara. He wrote, "Will miss you Raman uncle (folded hands emoji)."