Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa dies at 72; family issues statement: ‘He was our pillar of strength’

Actor Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, lost her father, Raman Rai Handa, who passed away at the age of 72 on June 16. Mannara shared the heartbreaking news on social media, along with details of the cremation ceremony. Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa dies at 72.

Mannara Chopra's father dies at 72

Mannara took to her Instagram story to share an official statement, which read: "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family." Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. His funeral will be held on June 18 at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa dies at 72.

Raman Handa worked as a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Kamini Chopra, paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. The families would often come together for festivals, birthdays, and important occasions. According to Times Now, Raman had been unwell for a few days due to undisclosed reasons.

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid, which failed to leave a mark at the box office. She then turned to the South Indian film industry and appeared in films like Thikka, Rogue, and Sita.

Mannara later participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 and, though she didn’t win the trophy, she rose to fame and finished as the second runner-up. She also took part in the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, alongside Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and others.

She was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film Tiragabadara Saami, co-starring Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra. She will next be seen in the Punjabi film Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.