Malti makes special cards for dad Nick Jonas on Father's Day, nicknames him 'gaga'; Priyanka Chopra showers love

Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Malti, Nick Jonas on Father's Day

In the first photo, from one of Nick Jonas' previous concerts, Malti was seen looking at him as Priyanka held her. Nick, making a face, was holding a headphone in his hand. The next photo showed Malti holding drumsticks and wearing headphones as Nick wrapped his arms around her.

Nick pampers Malti, she makes cards for him

The toddler sat in a basket as Nick carried her while they spent time outdoors in a photo. Nick, in another picture, made a kissing face while Priyanka stuck out her tongue infront of him. The last photo showed Malti holding coloured pens as she made a card for Nick. One of the cards read, "to my Gaga" while another one read, "happy Father's Day".

Priyanka showers love on Nick

Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, “He makes our dreams come true every day.. The light of our lives, we love you so much Gaga, Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best. @nickjonas.”

Reacting to it, a fan said, "Get me a man who would love me to pieces the way Nick Jonas loves his dear wife Priyanka Chopra. Their bond is very special indeed." A person wrote, "Malti is so cute." "Awwww, what a beautiful family," read a comment. "Way too cute! Happy Father's Day @nickjonas," asked an Instagram user.

Nick shared the post on his Instagram Stories with a red heart.

About Chopra-Jonas family

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.