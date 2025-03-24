Mannara Chopra criticised for her 'tantrums' as she slams airline for denying her boarding: ‘What is this behaviour?’

Mannara Chopra lashes out at the airline

A Reddit user shared a video in which Mannara was seen arguing with the airport staff. She could be heard claiming that they denied her boarding even though the aircraft was stationed right in front of her. She further added that her name was not announced and accused the airport staff of showing her attitude. She was heard shouting, "What is this behaviour?"

A woman standing behind the actor stated that Mannara was a big celebrity and that her name should have been announced. She further added that the actor was “serving the country,” which left the internet in splits.

Reddit reacts to Mannara's video

One Reddit user joked, “They lost me at big celebrity.” Another commented, “She is serving the country—a whole platter of buffoon drama.” Another wrote, “Wish I had this confidence.” One comment read, “What is serving the country? A secondhand embarrassment?” Another added, “Why did she arrive late then? The time is written on the boarding pass.” Someone else joked, “What is this behaviour?” while another wrote, “People don’t board on time and then blame the airline.”

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara is the cousin of Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid and has worked in several Tamil and Telugu films, including Kaaval, Sita, Rogue, and more. In 2023, she participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 and was one of the finalists. She is currently part of the television show Laughter Chefs Season 2, which also features Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.