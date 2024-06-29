I don't think Munawar Faruqui is married: Bigg Boss 17's Khanzaadi makes startling revelation about his second wedding

‘I am actually still not sure’

She said, "Yes, I got to know about the reports of his wedding. I am actually still not sure. I don't think that he (Munawar Faruqui) is married. Jab tak woh khud nahi bolta hai tab tak main nahi manane wali (Unless and until he himself confirms it, I will not believe that he is married)."

Munawar's second marriage

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui reportedly married for the second time recently. Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a six-year-old son, Mikael, with his first wife.

Munawar is said to have tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, and their pictures started doing the rounds on social media in May. The couple supposedly held their wedding reception at Mumbai's ITC Grand Maratha.

Recently, a Times Now report quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Munawar is now married. Usne shaadi kar li hai. Woh yeh sab under wraps rakhna chahta hai tabhi koi khaas pictures bhi nahi milega aapko (He got married. He wants to keep it under wraps; hence, you would not find any pictures of the two).”

How Munawar reacted to marriage buzz

In June, the stand-up comedian made his first public appearance in Mumbai since the news of his second marriage broke. He almost confirmed his marriage by reacting to photographers when they congratulated him.

In one video, the Bigg Boss 17 winner was seen leaving a building. When paparazzi congratulated him for starting a new chapter of his life, Munawar was seen blushing.

As the congratulatory messages poured in, he responded with, “Thank you.” While Munawar didn’t talk about his second wedding directly, it was the first time he addressed his rumoured relationship as well as marriage to Mehzabeen.