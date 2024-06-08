Munawar Faruqui reacts as paparazzi congratulate him on second marriage. Watch

Munawar Faruqui has finally reacted to his second marriage to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwal. The stand-up comedian made his first public appearance in Mumbai since his wedding on Friday, and made his marriage official by reacting to photographers when they congratulated him. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was involved with THESE women before second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala) Munawar Faruqui was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

It’s official

Several videos of Munawar from his latest outing have emerged online. In one video, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is seen leaving a building. When paparazzi, stationed outside to photograph him, congratulated him for starting a new chapter of his life, he was seen blushing.

As the congratulatory messages poured in, he responded with a humble, “Thank you”. While he didn’t talk about his second marriage in detail, it was the first time he addressed his relationship as well as marriage to Mehzabeen.

The video is getting love on social media. “Munawar respect button,” wrote one user, with another writing, “He's blushing”.

“Cute,” shared one user, with one user writing, “CONGRATULATIONS”.

About his marriage

Last month, Munawar married makeup artist Mehzabeen in a hush-hush wedding. The news came out when pictures of the newlyweds emerged online, and went viral on social media. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding with only their near and dear ones in attendance. Mehzabeen is reportedly divorced and has a 10-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

It is believed that Munawar and Mehzabeen met a few months ago for professional reasons and soon fell in love. On May 26, the newlyweds hosted their wedding reception at Mumbai’s ITC Grand Maratha.

Munawar’s past relationships

The comedian was previously married to Jasmine with whom he has a six-year-old son Mikael. He first spoke about his family in Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show Lock Upp. He also spoke about his son with Mannara Chopra when he participated in Bigg Boss 17.

“I have been with someone for the past two years. I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce was finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and stays with me,” he said.

During his time in Lock Upp, Munawar got close to his fellow prisoner and social media sensation Anjali Arora. However, they never accepted their relationship. He was also dating Nazila Sitaishi for a short period before getting married to Mehzabeen.