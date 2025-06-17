Priyanka Chopra, brother Siddharth heartbroken over death of Mannara Chopra's father: ‘Rest easy fufaji’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra condoled the death of their uncle Raman Rai Handa, who was the father of Mannara Chopra. Taking to their Instagram Stories, Priyanka and Siddharth penned notes as they remembered their 'fufaji (uncle)'. (Also Read | Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa dies at 72; family issues statement) Priyanka Chopra expressed grief at the death of her uncle Raman Rai Handa.

Priyanka Chopra, brother Siddharth remember uncle Raman

Priyanka wrote, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti." Siddharth re-shared a statement earlier shared by Mannara. He wrote, "Will miss you Raman uncle (folded hands emoji)."

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Priyanka and Siddharth penned notes.

About Raman Rai Handa, his last rites

Mannara's father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, died on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 71. She posted an official statement on her Instagram Stories that read, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

The last rites will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. As per news agency ANI, Raman was not well for the past few days for undisclosed reasons.

About Mannara

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid, which did not leave a mark at the box office. Then, she entered the South Indian Film Industry. She also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.