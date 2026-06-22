Manoj Bajpayee admits his heart lies in small, independent cinema, treats big films as '40-50 din ki picnic' | Interview

There was a time when Manoj Bajpayee would be seen in commercial mainstream Hindi films such as Veer-Zaara, Rajneeti, and Special 26. But over the last decade, the National Award-winning actor has shifted focus to working in smaller, independent films. His latest, Governor, is the latest in a series of acclaimed, small-budget films featuring the actor. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor talks about his love for independent films and what it would take to get him back to mainstream cinema.

On independent films

HT: Over time, you have diversified your filmography a lot. But over the last few years, you have been doing more independent films. Is that a conscious thought or just accidental?

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from his latest film, Governor.

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Manoj Bajpayee: Actually, if I tell you that, you will not believe it, mera mann lagta hai. (My heart is in it.) I enjoy my performance a lot when I am doing something such that even those near me are surprised, like "Is this Manoj Bajpayee?" It’s a kick. Toh main us kick ke liye na main middle of the road cinema ya independent cinema karoon. (So for that kick, I do middle-of-the-road cinema or independent cinema).

HT: So you are doing that at the cost of big-budget films? Are you refusing them or...?

Manoj Bajpayee: Mere paas mein big budget film bahut aati hain.Haan aur aisa nahi hai ki temptation nahi hoti hai ki bhai kuch usmein kuch nahi karo. Aapko jaana hai. Badhiya si van mein baithoonga. Acchi-acchi cheez order karoonga. Kya stress lene ki zaroorat nahi hai? Scene milega padhoonga. Linein yaad karke jaake thodi comedy kar doonga. Toh yeh line bol doonga aur 40 din 50 din jo hai, ek tareeke ki picnic hogi. (Well, a lot of big-budget films come to me. And it's not that there isn't temptation. You have to go. I'll sit in a nice van. I'll order nice things. What is the need for any stress? I'll get the scene, I'll read it. I'll memorise the lines, go and do a bit of comedy. Then I'll say this line, and for 40-50 days it will be a kind of picnic.)

HT: Really, a picnic?

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{{^usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee: No, of course, I will work hard. Jab shot aayega toh mehnat karoonga hi. Mehnat karna mere DNA mein hai. (When the shot comes, I will work hard. Obviously, working hard is in my DNA.) Now, the temptation is happening because I have invested so much in these films that I am getting a bit tired with the age and with the intensity. HT: Is that because these intense, independent films extract too much of you? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee: No, of course, I will work hard. Jab shot aayega toh mehnat karoonga hi. Mehnat karna mere DNA mein hai. (When the shot comes, I will work hard. Obviously, working hard is in my DNA.) Now, the temptation is happening because I have invested so much in these films that I am getting a bit tired with the age and with the intensity. HT: Is that because these intense, independent films extract too much of you? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee: Yeah! Your brain has a certain capacity. A lot of hard work goes into it. HT: So are you thinking of giving into the temptation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee: Yeah! Your brain has a certain capacity. A lot of hard work goes into it. HT: So are you thinking of giving into the temptation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee: I sometimes feel that yaar let's do it yaar let's go and have fun. Aur log agar enjoy karenge toh hit bhi ho jaayegi. Nahi toh log maaf kar denge. (And if people enjoy it, it will be a hit. Otherwise, people will forgive.) Who knows? I may do it. Manoj Bajpayee's Governor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee: I sometimes feel that yaar let's do it yaar let's go and have fun. Aur log agar enjoy karenge toh hit bhi ho jaayegi. Nahi toh log maaf kar denge. (And if people enjoy it, it will be a hit. Otherwise, people will forgive.) Who knows? I may do it. Manoj Bajpayee's Governor {{/usCountry}}

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Manoj's latest film, Governor, is a small-budget independent film that got a limited release in India last weekend. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Governor stars Manoj Bajpayee as S. Venkitaramanan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The film recounts Venkitaraman's role in saving India from the 1990 economic crisis.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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