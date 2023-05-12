Manoj Bajpayee on Bandaa getting legal notice from Asaram: Most important thing is how well we treat the victim in film

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a lawyer fighting against an influential godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, says being sensitive towards the victim was their foremost responsibility while making the true-life inspired courtroom drama. The makers of the film were sent a legal notice by self-styled godman Asaram, sentenced to life for sexually exploiting a minor, and the Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust alleging that the trailer of the film is "highly objectionable and defamatory". Also read: Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai gets legal notice from Asaram Bapu, film producer responds

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the legal notice, Bajpayee said he is not the right person to comment on the issue, but the film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, is not based on "just one story".

"The case is already in the public domain and the verdict is out... We have to be truthful to all those incidents that have happened. Also in our film, the most important thing is how well we treat the victim," Bajpayee told PTI in an interview.

The Family Man star said since the actor playing the victim was also a minor, they had to be careful in how they approached the story. "We had to be very sensitive to the girl who gathered courage to fight the big ones. And for five years give testimony and evidence, and say her side of the story without fearing humiliation, without fearing for her life... Also, we had to be sensitive not only to the character but also the actor who is playing the role. She herself is 15-16 years old, and she has given a remarkable performance," the actor added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the film's producers Asif Sheikh said their film is a biopic on P C Solanki, prosecution counsel for the victim in the Asaram case. Bajpayee said he was drawn to the "ordinariness" of his character in the movie.

"He is not an intense person, but the job that he takes up is very intense. It requires a lot of courage, fearlessness. The risk he's taking can actually cost his life but he is ready to face it. Without any intensity and without any anger," the 54-year-old added.

The role, Bajpayee said, put all his skills and learnings from theatre to test. "These kinds of roles and courtroom dramas actually test all you have learned over the years in theater. It tests your skill in speech, with all the monologues," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. It will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 23.

Bajpayee said he just wants the audiences to like the team's effort. "We have made a good film. I just want the audience to watch the film. I am very confident that they are going to fall in love with this," he said.