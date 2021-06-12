Manoj Bajpayee on Family Man 2 controversy: No politics in our show, we love every culture of India

Basking in the glory of his recently released show, The Family Man 2, actor Manoj Bajpayee calls it unprecedented.

“Yes, we knew, we had a very good product in hand, but even then, one can’t imagine this kind of love, and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it,so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no over hyping or exaggeration,” says Bajpayee, adding that the response the series has been getting, is akin to that of films in the past such as his own Satya (1998), and the cult, Sholay (1975).

While the appreciation continues to pour in, the second season of the show was marred by a controversy right from the time its trailer was released. Some felt that it showed Tamilians in a negative light, and even demanded a ban on the show that also stars actors Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani .

Bajpayee says he was “confident” that people will be “satisfied” once they see their product.

“All of us are very responsible people. We love each and every culture of this country, that’s why it’s a truly pan-Indian show. There’s no politics here,” he asserts.

Shedding more light on the way roles have been written in The Family Man 2 in a way to connect with people, he elaborates, “My character, Srikant, is as black as he is white. All other characters are completely humanised, and heroes in their own story. So, that way, we were pretty sure that people’s apprehensions and questions will be answered once they watch the show. That’s why I feel the consensus is in our favour.”

Currently in the mountains, shooting for another film, the 52-year-old the actor shares the process the team is following to be able to shoot amid all the pandemic restrictions.

“The lockdown happened when we came here, but with the help of the administration and following all protocols, we shoot whenever we manage to get permission. When they ask us to stop, we immediately do so. As soon as this film is over, I’ll again be back in Mumbai,” says Bajpayee, hoping that by that time, “the lockdown is completely lifted”.

Meanwhile, after a month-and-a-half long lockdown, shoots have been given a go ahead in Maharashtra, though with restrictions. Glad with the decision, Bajpayee calls it “the much needed respite”.

He explains, “It’s not only about us — the actors and directors — but also those people who’re working on sets on daily wages. All of us are quite concerned about them... they’re not known to the audience, but we work hand in hand, in equal capacity.”