Manoj Bajpayee on starring in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule: ‘Where do you get these updates?’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to speculations about starring in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa The Rule. Reports suggested that he was approached for the role of a police officer in the upcoming film. Reacting to the claims, Manoj took to his Twitter handle and responded with a laughing emoji. Also read: Allu Arjun says his signature Pushpa walk was instruction from director Sukumar

Replying to a news article about being approached for Pushpa The Rule. Manoj wrote, “Kaha Kaha se samachar laatein ho aap log? (From where do you get these updates?)” He also said in a recent interview that there’s no truth to the speculations related to him joining the sequel of the Allu Arjun film. Reports also said that the film's script is being written by director Sukumar, who will commence the shoot in August. Pushpa The Rule is reportedly set for a December 2022 release in theatres. It will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of Pushpa The Rise.

Pushpa became one of the most successful pan-India films after its release in December 2021. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film was a hit at the box office, and grossed more than ₹300 crore worldwide. Talking about working in south movies, Manoj recently told ETimes, “I have worked in South films before. I have always been in search of good stories. I don't care if the film is made with 1000 crores, 500 crores or 300 crores. I don’t work like that. Nowadays, everyone just wants to talk about the box office. I have been fighting against the box office trend forever."

Manoj has several projects in his kitty, including Gulmohar. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga.

