Prasoon Joshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Rupali Ganguly remember Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey: 'Can't believe this'

On Wednesday, several members of the television and film industry took to social media to pay their respects to late actor Nitesh Pandey. He was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra on May 23. His cause of death is said to be a heart attack. Actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Bajpayee, Rupali Ganguly and Kritika Kamra all remembered Nitesh while expressing their shock and sadness at his death. (Also read: Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected heart attack in a hotel)

Friends and colleagues pay tribute

Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a hotel room in Maharahtra on May 23.

Rupali, who starred with Nitesh in the popular television show Anupamaa, shared on Twitter, "I am numb …. Can’t believe this #NiteshPandey." The two actors were quite close. Times Now quoted the actor recalling her last meeting with Nitesh. She said, "Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake (I'll turn my car around and come), and I said 'No, no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai (No, go home, we'll meet next week). Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko (three weeks have passed) and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this!"

Manoj Bajpayee shared Gulshan's tweet on Nitesh and added, “That’s such a sad news ! Rest in peace (folded hands emoji).” Meanwhile, lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi, "Shocked & Saddened by the sudden demise of dear #NiteshPandey part of my family. Gone too soon. A large hearted person and an immensely talented actor. In these difficult times prayers for the immediate family. Om shanti (folded hands emoji)."

Prasoon Joshi remembered Nitesh on Twitter and said he was gone too soon.

His co-star Kritika Kamra posted on her Instagram Stories, "Armaan in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Balwant in Gyaarah Gyaarah. A friend on and off screen. (broken heart emoji)." The late actor's next is the Zee5 thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Directed by Umesh Bisht, the show also stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika and Dhairya Karwa.

Kritika Kamra called Nitesh a friend 'on and off screen'.

Nitesh Pandey's filmography

Nitesh started out as an actor in 1995. He was known for his work on television shows like Astitva, Ek Prem Kahani, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Durgesh Nandini and Justajoo. The late actor also appeared in the films Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), Dabangg 2 (2012), Mickey Virus (2013), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), Hunterrr (2015), Madaari (2016), Rangoon (2017) and Badhaai Do (2022). In 2018, he had started his own Big Guy Productions with cinematographer Vineet Sapru and wanted to direct his own film.

