Manoj Bajpayee takes an autorickshaw ride in Jodhpur. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee decided to take an auto rickshaw ride recently when he visited the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The actor shared a small video from his ride and called the city culturally rich. He was in Jodhpur to shoot for one of his projects.

The video opens with an autorickshaw on a road before the camera enters the auto to reveal that it is Manoj Bajpayee inside it. The actor gives a thumbs up sign and says “yay”. He is then seen getting down and is welcomed with a shower of rose petals. The actor then folded his hands and hugged the person welcoming him. He is also seen atop a terrace and posing with some fans before the video ends.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the video and tweeted, “Last day of shoot in #Jodhpur & we explored this culturally rich city as it should be, in a RICKSHAW. Thank you, Solanki Ji for inviting us & to the lovely people of Jodhpur for your hospitality. I'll be back soon @Suparn @vinodbhanu @sharmamatvipin.” Manoj is reportedly shooting for a court room drama in Rajasthan and plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Talking about the film, Manoj had earlier told ANI, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki (director) will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

Manoj will soon be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's web show Soup that also features Konkona Sen Sharma. He also has Rahul Chittela's Gulmohar in the pipeline. He will also be seen in an investigative thriller titled Despatch that will feature Shahana Goswami alongside Manoj. Manoj will reportedly play the role of a journalist in Despatch.

