Manoj Kumar's sons immerse his ashes in Ganga at Haridwar, close family members attend ceremony

The ashes of legendary film actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar were immersed in the sacred Ganges River on Saturday morning at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar in a solemn ceremony attended by close family members. The immersion, held at the Brahma Kund, was carried out with full Vedic rites, with chants echoing along the riverbanks. (Also Read | Anupam Kher visits Manoj Kumar's family at their Mumbai home, pays tribute to actor with folded hands. See post) Manoj Kumar died on April 4 at the age of 87.

The late actor's sons, Kunal and Vishal Goswami, along with other relatives, participated in the ritual led by the family's priest. Kunal Goswami, speaking after the ceremony, said, "The ashes have been immersed in the Ganges, and we pray for the peace of his soul through the blessings of Mother Ganga."

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), died on April 4 at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness. He died at 4.03 am at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic portrayals of patriotism in films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Shaheed, Manoj was a prominent figure in Indian cinema throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

He was also an accomplished director and producer, with his debut directorial Upkar winning the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film in 1967. Other directorial hits included Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both critically and commercially successful.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter addressed to Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami, expressed deep sorrow at the veteran actor's death.

"The legendary actor and filmmaker showcased the pride of India in a powerful way through his films," the PM wrote, adding, "His work will continue to inspire generations to work for the country and society."

Manoj Kumar was cremated with state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on April 5. The funeral saw the attendance of several Bollywood dignitaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arbaaz Khan.