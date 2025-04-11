Anupam Kher visits Manoj Kumar's family at their Mumbai home, pays tribute to actor with folded hands. See post

Actor Anupam Kher shared a bunch of pictures as he visited the residence of late actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar to pay his tribute. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anupam posted the photos clicked inside Manoj's home. Manoj died in a Mumbai hospital on April 4. (Also Read | Manoj Kumar prayer meet: Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and more stars arrive to pay tribute) Days after Manoj Kumar's death, Anupam Kher met his family.

Anupam Kher visits Manoj Kumar's house

In the pictures, Anupam stood in front of a huge picture of Manoj Kumar with folded hands. He also bowed his head. In a few photos, Manoj's son Kunal Goswami was also seen standing next to Anupam. For the visit, Anupam wore a blue shirt and denims.

Anupam remembers Manoj Kumar, shares pics

Sharing the pictures, Manoj captioned it, "Met #ManojKumar Ji’s friends and family!! And paid my tribute! Thank you #Manoj Ji for your contribution in my life! Both as an actor/director and as an Indian! Jai Hind! (Red heart and National Flag emojis)#Bharat #Patriot." He geo-tagged the location as Mumbai.

Fans pay tribute to Manoj Kumar

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Om shanti. Naman, his Patriotic songs and lyrics give goosebumps to real Indians..God Grant Him Salvation." "We will always live in our hearts," wrote a person. "Forever remember as Bharat. Loved Purab aur Paschim. Om Shanti," comment read. An Instagram user said, “He was such an amazing actor. Condolences.”

Anupam's previous post about Manoj Kumar

Earlier, Anupam had posted a video on Instagram in which he remembered how Manoj's films shaped his childhood and inspired his love for the country. "The first film I saw in my life, which I remember very well, was Upkaar. Films were shown in our locality. So this film was my first introduction to Manoj Kumar ji," he had said in the video.

"Manoj Kumar ji has a huge contribution in awakening the spirit of patriotism in my heart. India had become independent. It had been only 15-20 years and the fight for revolution, the freedom movement, everything was fresh. On top of that, Manoj Kumar ji's films, that feeling of patriotism kept on deepening," he had added.

More about Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar died at 4.03 am on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling an illness. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), he became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

Apart from acting, he also made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes critically and commercially.