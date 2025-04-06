Manoj Kumar prayer meet: Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and more stars arrive to pay tribute

Veteran actor and film director Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 on Friday. The entire industry is grieving the demise of an icon and a star. In remembrance of the star and his legacy, a prayer meet was organised in Mumbai on Sunday. Several Bollywood stars were in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Farhan Akhtar to count a few. (Also read: Manoj Kumar death: Bollywood icon and pioneer of patriotic films dies at 87) Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Farhan Akhtar were spotted at the prayer meet in Mumbai.(Instagram)

Bollywood stars at the prayer meet

In videos that were shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, several stars were seen arriving to attend the prayer meet. Actor Aamir Khan was seen getting out of his car to greet the family of the late star. He wore a grey kurta and pair of faded jeans for the occasion.

Jaya Bachchan arrived at the prayer meet in a white churidaar set. She greeted the family and relatives with folded hands, and made her way through the entrance. She was seen without Amitabh Bachchan at the event. Although, Amitabh Bachchan was present at the funeral of the star on Saturday, where he also met writer Salim Khan.

Amitabh had walked towards Salim Khan, who beamed on spotting his old collaborator. They shook hands while Amitabh took Salim's hand and started walking. Salim called him, and the duo shared a brief conversation followed by a hug. Amitabh's son-actor Abhishek Bachchan, too, greeted Salim with a hug.

Meanwhile, some of the other stars who were spotted at the prayer meet were Rakesh Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Krishika Lulla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Deol and singer Sonu Nigam.

About Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87. He was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute on Saturday. Manoj was known as 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Roti, Kapda aur Makaan, among others. He is survived by his two sons and wife, Shashi.