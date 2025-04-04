Manoj Kumar, Bollywood icon and pioneer of patriotic films, dies at 87

Veteran actor and film director Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 in Mumbai. As reported by news agency ANI on Friday morning, he died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4.03 am. Manoj Kumar was known for films such as Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Shaheed.

His moral remains will be kept at his Juhu residence from Friday afternoon so that industry colleagues and fans can pay final respects. Cremation will most likely take place on Saturday.

According to medical reports, as reported by ANI, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Manoj had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened. Manoj was particularly known for his patriotic films. He was given the nickname 'Bharat Kumar'.

Speaking about the late actor, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told ANI, “Sad to inform you all that the legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration and the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more.”

"He breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital Andheri after being not well for a very, very long time. It is a great loss to the industry. Manoj ji, we will really miss you. We all kept on meeting him occasionally. He was always full of life. He was always happy. The entire industry will miss him. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. His iconic roles in films like Shaheed, Upkar, and Rang De Basanti resonated deeply with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public.

Throughout his career, Manoj became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity. His contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories.

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992. His legacy was further solidified when he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with many expressing their grief and honouring his legacy.