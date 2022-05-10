Manoj Pahwa says wife Seema Pahwa is boss of house: ‘Ek min mein utaar deti hai'

Actor Manoj Pahwa, who got married to actor Seema Pahwa in 1988, talked about their relationship in a new interview. Seema was last seen in Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi as the brothel owner Sheela. Manoj was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's show Home Shanti and is awaiting the release of his film Anek. Also Read: Manoj Pahwa recalls he weighed 110 kgs before acting debut, says 'my relatives thought someone did witchcraft on me'

Manoj and Seema, who starred together in their debut television show Hum Log in 1984, got married and have a son, Mayank, and a daughter, Manukriti.

In an interview with Indian Express, when Manoj was asked about his equation with wife Seema, he said, “Ghar pe ya bahar, ussi ki chalti hai. She is a senior actor. She started working as a child artist with her mother. Uske saamne muh nahi khola jaata, ek minute me utaar deti hai woh (I cannot say anything in front of her. She can make me grounded in a second)."

Manoj added that Seemavery bluntly criticises his work. “She says, ‘Tumne aisi bakwas acting kari hai. Tum better kar sakte the (You were terrible. You could have done better). I don’t have to go out, my family is full of critics. I get scared to tell them to watch any of my films because if they would, they will take out 36 faults in it. If I get a script, I discuss it with Seema. As she is a director too, she also guides me how to act and how to hone the skills. Yeh alag baat hai ki baad me I take the whole credit,” he said.

Manoj upcoming film Anek will star actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In Anek, director Anubhav Sinha chronicles various sociopolitical issues in the country. The film is slated to release on May 27 and also stars actors Andrea Kevichusa, Kumud Mishra, and J D Chakravarthy.

