Marathi filmmaker claims Kareena Kapoor 'ignored' a Marathi actor despite working with her

Filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar, best known for directing Marathi films, has accused Kareena Kapoor Khan of ignoring fans, and even a co-star. He cited an incident from eight years ago when he was travelling with his Marathi troupe and saw Kareena at the airport. In his long note on social media, Mahesh also mentioned that even Radhika Apte does not like giving autographs, adding that stars mingle with their fans only to promote their films and shows. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor waves at fan who tells her ‘ek baar hath lagane do) Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mahesh wrote, “Recently, I watched an interview of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who narrated an incident when he was returning to India from London. He said that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor was sitting in front of him and he greeted the people who approached him but she ignored all the fans who wished interact with her, disrespecting their emotions. The incident disturbed Murthy very much. What is the use of such arrogance?"

“Eight years ago, we were waiting in the check-in line at the airport when I noticed Kareena was standing next to one of the actresses from our programme. She went to Kareena Kapoor and greeted her. She wanted to click a pic with Kareena but the Bollywood star ignored her, leaving her upset. She had even worked in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known flicks, the actress did not care to turn around to look at her.”

He added, “These celebs do not have issues in interacting with fans when promoting their OTT shows or films, but can't show decency otherwise. Radhika Apte had said she does not like to give autographs and click selfies with people. But a few days ago, while promoting her Hindi film, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers.”

Mahesh has made films such as Ghar Grihasti, Ladi Godi, Chalta Hai Yaar, One Room Kitchen, Gaon Tasa Changala and Hawahawai. His post comes at a time when internet is supporting Kareena for simply waving at a fan who wanted to touch her. She and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai where a fan wanted to touch her hand. Kareena smiled and greeted her, but politely declined the request.

Kareena currently has a long list of films in the pipeline. These include Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh's respective films and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew.

