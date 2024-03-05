Maria Goretti slams Ambani wedding for using elephants as decor props, is ‘appalled’ at Ivanka Trump's picture

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar was one to remember. Ivanka Trump was one of the guests for the three-day affair, and took to Instagram to share pictures from the grand bash. Former VJ and Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti has now noticed that an elephant was used as a prop at one of the venues of the pre-wedding celebrations, and took to her Instagram Stories to call out the treatment of animals as ‘heartbreaking’. (Also read: 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash) Maria Goretti shared a picture from the Ambani bash from Ivanka Trump's post.

What did Maria Goretti say

It so happened that Ivanka Trump shared a bunch of pictures from the pre-wedding gala hosted by the Ambanis' in Jamnagar. In the first picture itself, she was seen standing in front of a huge elephant at the decorated venue. The elephant also had some decorations on its head.

Maria Goretti via her Instagram Stories.

Maria Goretti shared this picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “I'm appalled at this picture of the Ambani celebration. I don't think this should happen to any animal, specially not to animals that are being rescued and rehabilitated. Heartbreaking just heartbreaking that this elephant was made to stand like a prop, in the middle of noise and people.”

About the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Apart from Ivanka, the guest list of around 2,000 included King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and wife Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, besides singer Rihanna who landed in Jamnagar on Thursday and performed at the event. Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh as well as illusionist David Blaine performed during the celebrations. The guest list also includes actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities was celebrated as 'An Evening in Everland', where guests wore elegant cocktail attire. On March 2, art inspired by India was the decor theme as the Ambanis hosted 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' being the dress code. Held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre Vantara in Jamnagar. For the last day of celebrations, there was a Maha Aarti, where the decor was inspired by India and featured lots of white floral strings and lighting.

