Masaba Gupta reveals her 'two personalities' on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor blames Rhea Kapoor

Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse of her ‘two personalities’ in a new Instagram post. In it, the fashion designer and actor spoke about how her energy level and moods shifted through the day. Sharing a video and a picture, Masaba wrote, “I only have two personalities. Swipe for the second.” While the relatable post left her followers in splits, it also captured actor Arjun Kapoor’s attention. The actor thinks the post was related to his cousin Rhea Kapoor, who is a close friend of Masaba's. (Also read: Masaba Gupta reveals her worst dates, says she was judged for eating 'aloo and rice')

Masaba’s first video features her aggressively working out with full energy at a gym. Completely opposite to the video, is her other picture from the post, which captures her sleeping peacefully on a couch. Reacting to it, Arjun commented, “Before eating at Rhea’s and after eating at Rhea’s.” To this, Masaba, who is close to the stylist and film producer, added that the second picture of herself sleeping was indeed taken at Rhea’s house. “Second one is Rhea’s couch only ya, I’m finished,” she responded to Arjun with a laughing emoji.

Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former cricketer Viv Richards. She owns her label, House of Masaba, and is also an actor. She last appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai. She is a part of Dhruv Sehgal's story I Love Thane, which also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh.

Masaba will be next seen in the upcoming season of her hit Netflix series Masaba Masaba. It also has Neena, who plays her mom. Earlier in June, Masaba shared a series of throwback pictures to celebrate her mother's 63rd birthday. The pictures featured Neena from her younger days. One of the pictures also showed Neena during an interaction with the late Mother Teresa. There is also an old picture of Neena with Masaba as a newborn baby.

