‘Metro won’t be the same anymore': Fans react as Pritam shares emotional note on missing KK on Metro In Dino album

Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is a sequel to Life In a Metro, which released in 2007, which drew fans due to its blockbuster songs- notably O Meri Jaan and Alvida, both of which were sung by KK. The singer died in 2022. On Saturday, music composer Pritam shared an emotional note stating that he missed KK the most while working on the album. (Also read: Konkona Sen Sharma cried remembering Irrfan Khan during Metro In Dino shoot, reveals Anurag Basu: 'We miss him and KK') The music of Metro In Dino has been composed by Pritam.

Pritam misses his brother KK

In the video shared by Pritam on his Instagram account, a note read, “While we were all busy working on the album for Metro In Dino, one person I find myself missing the most is KK.” The video then contained BTS moments of Pritam and KK laughing during studio recording sessions, and clips of KK singing O Meri Jaan and Alvida during concerts and performances.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, emotional fans posted in the comments. A fan wrote, “Metro wont be the same anymore 💔” A second fan wrote, “We will miss KK most in Metro..In Dino!” Another said, “Life in a metro had iconic songs because of kk!The album won't be the same without him.” A comment read, “Please use his vocals somewhere in the album. Please.” “Miss him everyday. His two songs from The Life in a Metro are masterpieces and will never be forgotten. KK FOREVER,” another comment read.

Metro In Dino stars Konkona Sen Sharma (the only cast member who returns from the original), Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee. It has music by Pritam. The film is set to release on July 4, 2025.