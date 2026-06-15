Mika Singh recalls Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious warning before Gauri Khan designed his ₹50 crore home: ‘Bahut lootegi’

Singer Mika Singh recently shared that he now owns 99 properties across India, including a stunning Rs. 50 crore Mumbai home designed by Gauri Khan. Though the scale of his wealth is massive, Mika admits that owning these many real estate properties was never his original goal. His only dream was to be a successful singer. Over the years, his music career brought financial stability and unexpected wealth, along with a memorable piece of advice from Shah Rukh Khan. Mika Singh says Shah Rukh Khan jokingly warned him before Gauri Khan took over his dream home.

From a ₹ 75 paycheck to a real estate empire Mika Singh was just a 13-year-old singing at jagrans (religious gatherings). His very first paycheck was only ₹75, but he looks back on that time with deep gratitude instead of disappointment. Mika also credits his elder brother, singer Daler Mehndi, for guiding his musical path.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mika shared, “I never dreamed of having 99 properties. But, yes, I dreamed of becoming a singer. My first pay cheque was ₹75, and I never regretted getting paid so little. As a 13-year-old, I was more than happy earning that kind of money. I kept performing at multiple jagrans, then my brother Daler Mehndi helped me a lot. I learnt a lot from him. That’s when I realised skills can get you these things."

The Andheri apartment that turned into a dream home Mika revealed that he bought the property back in 2012 while he was still living in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West in Mumbai. Sharing a funny story about the flat, Mika explained that someone had told him about a very nice building in the area and suggested he check it out. Just like that, he ended up buying six flats in the same building. He added that the building used to be completely empty, took six years to complete, and the keys were finally handed over to him in 2018.

The apartment was initially planned as an eight-bedroom home but was later transformed into a luxurious five-bedroom residence. It now includes guest suites, family spaces, Mika's private bedroom and a spacious living area that can accommodate around 40 guests.

Shah Rukh Khan's funny warning about Gauri Khan When it came to designing his house, Mika Singh had only one person in mind: Gauri Khan. But before reaching out to her directly, he went to his close friend, Shah Rukh Khan. He requested him to ask Gauri Khan to design his house.

Shah Rukh's response was classic SRK. "Bahut lootegi tumhe (She is going to cost you a fortune)," he joked, adding, "Mehenga karegi (She will make it expensive)."

Mika, however, was determined to get her on board. Seeing his persistence, Shah Rukh finally told him to talk to her himself.

Gauri Khan had one non-negotiable rule Once the project began, Gauri Khan set a single condition that her choices should never be questioned. Mika Singh agreed immediately, even though her design choices were very different from his own preferences. He revealed that he usually does not use green in his house, preferring to only use beige and brown for all of his properties.

But Gauri decided to break that pattern by adding a green couch right in the middle of the house. The renovation took nearly two years, and throughout the process, Mika never interfered. He noted that he never questioned her or even came to see the property while she was working on it. His appreciation for her work remains evident even today, as he once again thanked her for providing him with such a wonderful house.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh's next project is the comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, releasing on June 26, 2026.