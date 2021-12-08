Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mika Singh says he got Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding invite but won't attend. Here's why

Mika Singh was supposed to be one of the 120 guests attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. However, the singer said he's giving it a miss.
Mika Singh says he's invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mika Singh has said that he has received an invite to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding but is giving the ceremony a miss. The actors are getting married in Rajasthan this week. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly limited their wedding guest list to 120. The guest list features director Kabir Khan and his family, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Gurdaas Maan, and Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal. 

In a chat with BollywoodLife, Mika Singh was asked if he would be performing at Katrina and Vicky's wedding. The singer said that he ‘has been invited’ but due to ‘other professional commitments’, he won’t be attending the wedding.

Although the complete guest list is still unknown, several stars have confirmed that they are not attending the couple's wedding ceremony. Kiara Advani, who starred with Vicky in Lust Stories, said that she wasn't invited to the wedding. “I have heard (about the wedding) but know nothing. I haven't got the invite,” Kiara said during a chat at Agenda AajTak. 

Comedian Bharti Singh, too, clarified that she isn't a part of the wedding guest list. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories earlier this week from a flight she was on and said, “Guys, hum Vicky-Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hai (we are not going to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, we are returning home from Dubai).”

Katrina and Vicky are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan this week. The couple flew to the destination on Monday. Videos from the Mumbai airport showed Katrina, dressed in a traditional outfit, waving at the paparazzi before she made her way to the flight. Vicky soon followed. 

It is being reported that the couple has placed a no-phone policy at the wedding venue. 

