Milap Zaveri loses 32kg: I couldn’t play with my son earlier

Determination can move mountains, and that’s precisely what filmmaker Milap Zaveri had in oodles. Proving this is the fact that he has shed over 30 kilos in less than a year. He shared his achievement with a tweet: “Under 100kg after almost four years! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Revealing how his fitness journey started in July last year, the Marjaavaan (2019) and Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021)director tells us, “I weighed around 130kg then and found myself lethargic. I couldn’t even play with my six-year-old son Mehaan without getting exhausted. It got me thinking that I need to be fit so that I can be there for him and my wife, Gouri... And a few weeks back I finally beat him in a race.”

Zaveri, 42, focussed on a low-carb high-protein diet, with three-day cardio and three-day weight training routine. “I started a programme, wherein the proprietor Yusuf Nalwala sent me pre-cooked meals, three times a day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I started eating those meals and ate only those portions. Last seven months, I ate only those meals except Sundays. Initially, first two months I didn’t even take a cheat day. But then once the results started showing, I began taking break on a Sunday because one needs that one day where you can eat what you want. My trainer Savio Fernandes also started training me and my wife three times a week,” he says.

Moderation and discipline were important, he adds, sharing: “You can tell someone a hundred times (to lose weight), but they won’t do it until they decide themselves. Whenever I went for a dinner or holiday, I made it a point to control my diet there as well, and not eat fatty foods, and stick to moderate portions. When I went to Goa for a holiday in December, I didn’t miss my workout even for a single day. It has become my lifestyle now. And, I want to lose another 15-20 kg! This time I’m wiser and taking more care. Now the tougher part is to maintain it.”

He also mentions being encouraged by his friends, such as actors Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Shaad Randhawa. “I joke with them that I’ll lose more and launch myself (as an actor),” he concludes.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

