Milind Soman shares pics from his quarantine Holi; wife Ankita Konwar visits in PPE suit, gifts him mangoes

Actor Milind Soman, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has shared pictures from his Holi celebrations, even as he remains quarantined at his home. He also revealed that wife Ankita Konwar visited him, all geared up in PPE suit, and gifted him the "first mangoes" of the season.

Milind posted the images and wrote, "Quarantine. Day 7. Happy holi people !!!..I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @ankita_earthy came to visit with full Ppe kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though we put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by @somanusha."

He also shared how he is recuperating and added, "I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso !!!! Don’t know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can’t smell anything. I drink a kadha 5-6 times a day. With methi and stuff. No fatigue, no headache, no fever, no other symptoms. I try to sleep the whole day, mental and physical rest is so important for the body in it’s healing process..Today woke up with O2 98 - pulse 63 - temp 97.6."

Milind has been sharing regular updates with fans regarding his health since he contracted the virus last week. "Quarantine. Day 4....Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°."

He added, "I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita_earthy and I discussed many times , it was always a question of when....Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6....#covid19 #quarantineselfie."

Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan have also contracted the virus in the last few days.