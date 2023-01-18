Minissha Lamba calls Sajid Khan ‘creature’ as she talks about Me Too movement

Actor Minissha Lamba in a new interview talked about the Me Too movement. Talking along the lines of the movement in India and elsewhere in the world, the actor called Sajid Khan a ‘creature.' Sajid made his first television appearance on Bigg Boss season 14 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement. Also read: Minissha Lamba moves in with boyfriend Akash Malik

Minissha made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's Yahaan in 2005. She later appeared in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap and Bheja Fry 2. Minissha was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 8.

During a recent interview, Minissha was asked about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, Sajid Khan and the Me Too movement. She said, “The Me Too movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better.”

Sajid Khan took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 recently. In his farewell speech, Sajid joined his hands and said with teary eyes, “Jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jodke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha (I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. But you people supported me a lot).” He took a voluntary exit to shoot for his upcoming film, 100 percent, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.

In the same interview, Minissha also talked about her career. She said she wanted to become a journalist and later landed in films ‘organically’ due to ‘wonderful opportunities.’ “I did not have the kind of guidance which I needed at that time. I did everything on my own and when I look back, I am wiser. Definitely, if I had to do it again, I would have done certain things differently,” she added. Minissha has been away from films for quite some years.

