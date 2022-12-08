Minnal Murali’s Tovino Thomas is ‘not very ambitious to work in other industries’

The past year could be claimed as career-changing for actor Tovino Thomas, who won hearts with his heartland superhero drama Minnal Murali. The digital film introduced Thomas to a pan-India audience and also opened gates for the actor to explore cinema of other languages. However, Thomas is in no rush to be a pan-India star yet.

The actor, who completes 10 years in the business, explains, “The thing is I love working in Malayalam cinema. I’m sure I can do my best here. If something interesting comes from other (film) industries, I don’t mind trying it. If the makers are convinced that I’ll be able to pull off that character, if I’m convinced and excited about it, I will definitely do it. But right now, I’m quite busy here with some very good projects.”

Interestingly, Thomas was offered several Hindi films including Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha which he earlier spoke about. “I do get offers from other (language film) industries, but some didn’t work out because the scripts didn’t excite me and some didn’t work because of dates,” he shares while refuting to mention the films he turned down.

He further adds, “It’s not just about box office success of money for me. I will work wherever I feel satisfied. I get calls from other industries, but for that, the script has to be good, and my dates have to be worked out. The working culture in the Malayalam industry is not the same as others. I don’t want to disturb the lineup of my Malayalam movies. I’m not very ambitious to go and work in other industries. Instead, I believe I’m doing good work here and I want to make movies which travel across country, as language is not a barrier. The lines are blurring. If the movie is good it will travel irrespective of the language.”

Thomas, who is currently shooting for a Malayalam film, thinks he should keep doing what he is doing.