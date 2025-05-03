Mira Rajput admits getting married to Shahid Kapoor at 20 felt ‘isolating’: My friends and I evolved separately

What Mira Rajput said

During the interaction, when Mira was asked how she and her friendships evolved after marriage, she said, “I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends… I wish I could do what she’s doing.”

‘I couldn’t speak to them as often’

She went on to add, "For the longest time, it was me thinking, ‘Oh, my friend has gone for her master’s, or they’re travelling or like there’s a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that… I even remember, I couldn’t speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, ‘What has happened? Just because you’ve moved and gotten married doesn’t mean you forget us.’ I was like, ‘Guys, genuinely, I’m occupied and caught up and stuff.’ I don’t think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they’re in a similar phase."

Mira and Shahid's marriage

Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. While Shahid liked her from their first meeting, Mira took around six months to say yes to the marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2016 and named her Misha. They became parents for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed son Zain into their lives.