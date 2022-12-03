Mira Rajput cuddles with mom-in-law Neliima Azeem on her birthday: ‘Love you mom’

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a birthday post for her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem. Neliima turned 64 on December 2. Mira shared a happy photo with her mother-in-law and wrote a heartfelt message for her. ( Also read: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wishes Soni Razdan on birthday with pics, calls her 'my safest place’; Neetu Kapoor reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Mira held Neliima with loads of love and gave her a hug. She wore a white sweater. Neliima wore a purple suit with bangles on her hands. Both of them were all smiles while posing for the camera. Neliima kept her hair loose and Mira kept her hair tied.

Mira Rajput shares an adorable picture with sweet wish for her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Mira wrote, “Happy birthday Mom @neliimanazeem. Bursting with love, young at heart and the OG dancing diva! Love you mom.”

Last year, Mira shared a similar birthday wish for Neliima on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom,” and “Love you forever.” She shared a smiling picture with Neliima.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neliima opened up about her relationship with Mira and said, “What could be better than having another child suddenly? And that child, obviously, you haven’t brought up, laboured for and earned for and this and that… Just like a gift, you have a wonderful child and that child becomes a part of your life. Mira has brought us the biggest joy, she has brought Misha and Zizi (Zain) into our lives."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neliima is the mother of Shahid Kapoor with her first husband Pankaj Kapur. She also has one son named Ishaan Khattar with Rajesh Khattar.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child- daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in 2018.

The couple, along with their kids, moved to a new sea-facing house in Worli, recently. Shahid had shared a picture from his high-rise apartment which showed many smaller buildings in the background and the sea at a distance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON