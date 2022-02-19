Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput decks up in dress from 'pre-Covid era' that she last wore on her anniversary. See her post
bollywood

Mira Rajput decks up in dress from 'pre-Covid era' that she last wore on her anniversary. See her post

Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself as she wore an old dress she had bought for one of her wedding anniversaries.
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram. 
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mira Rajput has shared a new glamorous picture of herself on Instagram and talked about how she aced getting ready only waist-up for zoom calls during lockdown. In the picture, Mira is seen decked up in a one-shoulder check dress and yellow heels, standing in front of a luxury car. 

Talking about the look, Mira captioned the photo, "Had to get dressed top to toe after ages (I think I’ve hacked the waist-up zoom game). Pulled out a dress I last wore on my anniversary a couple of years back; the pre-covid era. Now all I could think of was how quickly can I click a picture while my mask is off! (It’s still sneakily there). Fortunately I’ve re-learnt how to walk in heels and I love anything yellow."

RELATED STORIES

Mira has a huge fan following of her own. A fan reacted to her look, "You looking absolutely lovely gorgeous." Another said, "You are more gleaming than your car." One more fan said, “Love the way you give a description for a picture.”

Mira is married to actor Shahid Kapoor and the two have a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Earlier this week, Mira had shared a picture of Shahid and wondered in the caption about how did she get so lucky. “I love you. 'Last bite for a handsome husband' My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky.” she captioned the post. 

Also read: Mira Rajput reveals being a foodie got her married to Shahid Kapoor: ‘Last bite for a handsome husband’. See funny post

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his sports drama, Jersey. It is the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late 30s and play for India in order to fulfil his son's wish. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. It will release in theatres on April 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP