Mira Rajput decks up in dress from 'pre-Covid era' that she last wore on her anniversary. See her post

Mira Rajput has shared a new glamorous picture of herself on Instagram and talked about how she aced getting ready only waist-up for zoom calls during lockdown. In the picture, Mira is seen decked up in a one-shoulder check dress and yellow heels, standing in front of a luxury car.

Talking about the look, Mira captioned the photo, "Had to get dressed top to toe after ages (I think I’ve hacked the waist-up zoom game). Pulled out a dress I last wore on my anniversary a couple of years back; the pre-covid era. Now all I could think of was how quickly can I click a picture while my mask is off! (It’s still sneakily there). Fortunately I’ve re-learnt how to walk in heels and I love anything yellow."

Mira has a huge fan following of her own. A fan reacted to her look, "You looking absolutely lovely gorgeous." Another said, "You are more gleaming than your car." One more fan said, “Love the way you give a description for a picture.”

Mira is married to actor Shahid Kapoor and the two have a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Earlier this week, Mira had shared a picture of Shahid and wondered in the caption about how did she get so lucky. “I love you. 'Last bite for a handsome husband' My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky.” she captioned the post.

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his sports drama, Jersey. It is the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late 30s and play for India in order to fulfil his son's wish. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. It will release in theatres on April 14.

