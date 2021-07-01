Mira Rajput gets sweet treat from brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday: 'Nothing like...'

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has received a sweet treat from actor Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of 'cinnamon rolls' on Wednesday night, and thanked Ananya.

Mira Rajput enjoyed the treat, sent by her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. She captioned the post, "Thanks @ananyapanday (heart emoji) Nothing like midnight cinnamon rolls."

Mira regularly gives her fans glimpses into her life. She also shares pictures with her family members, including Shahid Kapoor, their children Misha and Zain, as well as Ishaan. Recently, Mira shared a photo with Ishaan as they hugged. She had captioned the post, "Playgroup."

She had also dropped a candid picture a few days ago on Instagram. Wearing a vibrant red and white tie-dye dress, Mira had shared the picture with the caption, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball #friendsandfrivolity." In yet another post last month, Mira was seen posing for the camera with Shahid and Ishaan. She had captioned the post, "Dream team."

Mira got married to Shahid in 2015 and the couple has two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this month.

Mira also shares a strong bond with Ishaan. When he appeared on No Filter Neha, host Neha Dhupia had put forward Mira’s complaint about Ishaan leaving his shoes all over the house. He disagreed, claiming that he abides by all the house rules. Ishaan had said, “I don’t. She just has a thing against shoes. It’s not the middle of the room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer.”