Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput gets sweet treat from brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday: 'Nothing like...'
bollywood

Mira Rajput gets sweet treat from brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday: 'Nothing like...'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput got a sweet treat from Ananya Panday, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend. Mira has shared a picture of the dessert on Instagram and thanked Ananya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Mira Rajput has thanked Ananya Panday.

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has received a sweet treat from actor Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of 'cinnamon rolls' on Wednesday night, and thanked Ananya.

Mira Rajput enjoyed the treat, sent by her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. She captioned the post, "Thanks @ananyapanday (heart emoji) Nothing like midnight cinnamon rolls."

Mira Rajput shared a picture of 'cinnamon rolls' and thanked Ananya Panday.

Mira regularly gives her fans glimpses into her life. She also shares pictures with her family members, including Shahid Kapoor, their children Misha and Zain, as well as Ishaan. Recently, Mira shared a photo with Ishaan as they hugged. She had captioned the post, "Playgroup."

She had also dropped a candid picture a few days ago on Instagram. Wearing a vibrant red and white tie-dye dress, Mira had shared the picture with the caption, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball #friendsandfrivolity." In yet another post last month, Mira was seen posing for the camera with Shahid and Ishaan. She had captioned the post, "Dream team."

Mira got married to Shahid in 2015 and the couple has two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this month.

Also Read | Ashish Chowdhry bids adieu to his 'guiding light' Raj Kaushal: 'My happy quotient is gone. Until we meet again'

Mira also shares a strong bond with Ishaan. When he appeared on No Filter Neha, host Neha Dhupia had put forward Mira’s complaint about Ishaan leaving his shoes all over the house. He disagreed, claiming that he abides by all the house rules. Ishaan had said, “I don’t. She just has a thing against shoes. It’s not the middle of the room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor mira rajput share pic mira rajput pics mira rajput share glimpse ananya panday ananya panday instagram ishaan khatter shahid kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta shares vintage pic from Utsav, remembers late co-star: 'Shankar Nag, miss you so much '

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 09:56 AM IST
bollywood

Vikrant Massey recalls 'embarrassing' incident when his masi walked in on him watching an adult film with cousins

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 09:51 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP