Mira Rajput goes on a drive with Ishaan Khatter in his new car, complains, 'laddoo bhi nahi khilaye'. See pic

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture with his brother Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. In the picture, Mira and Ishaan are seen sitting inside a car. Mira recently returned from her Dubai trip, while Ishaan was holidaying in Europe last week with Shahid, actor Kunal Kemmu and their friends. Also Read: Mira Rajput tells Ishaan Khatter to 'go home' after binging on ice cream together in night suits. See pics

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, Mira wrote, “New car (car emoji). Laddoo bhi nahi khilaya (You didn't even gave me any sweets) Please don't give me healthy energy bites.”

Mira Rajput shares a pic with Ishaan Khatter.

Mira and Ishaan often shares videos and photos with each other on their Instagram Stories. Last month, Ishaan shared a video of Mira, in which she was seen laughing while eating an ice-cream. Ishaan, who recorded the video, can also be seen holding an ice-cream in his hand. He captioned the video, “We ate an ice cream sandwich or 6.”

Ishaan Khatter shares a video of Mira Rajput.

On Ishaan's birthday, last year, Mira shared a picture of him and captioned it, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy.”

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan. He was later seen in films such as Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh's film Phone Bhooth, which will also star actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. He also has Raja Menon's film Pippa in the pipeline, which will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.

