Mira Rajput's son Zain laughs 'condescendingly' as Shahid Kapoor tries on sweatshirts: 'Papa's wearing winter clothes'

Mira Rajput on Thursday painted a family picture for her fans as she gave updates on her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor and their son Zain. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira said that Zain laughed 'condescendingly' as Shahid tried on his sweatshirts.

Mira Rajput wrote, "Shahid trying on sweatshirts. Zain laughing condescendingly. 'Papa's wearing winter clothes'. Fashion" followed by a shocked face with exploding head emoji.

Mira said that Zain laughed 'condescendingly' as Shahid tried on his sweatshirts.

Last month, Mira Rajput had joked that Zain already has a 'bad rep'. Sharing a picture of herself, Mira held an Instagram Ask Me Anything session. She appeared to be tired and asked her fans to guess the reason. Mira wrote, "One line to describe what got me here. Funniest line wins a hajmola."

A user had said, "Zain broke your laptop". Mira replied, "Pls don't joke." Another person said, "Zain got you water from the toilet to drink." She had responded, "This kid seems to have a bad rep already."

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated the fifth birthday of their elder child, daughter Misha in August. She had shared pictures of the party on Instagram.

Mira had captioned it, "Life in Technicolour. This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest! I reduced the decor fuzz and switched it with fun lights instead that were easier to handle and use in many ways (and later too). I’d love to know how you all are celebrating kiddie birthdays cause I am ready to retire and I have another one in 4 days."

Also Read | Mira Rajput takes fans inside Misha's 5th birthday party: Cakes, balloons and an explosion of colours. See pics

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018. The couple's son will celebrate his third birthday on September 5.

Meanwhile, Mira has been actively sharing beauty and make-up videos. She often shares tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness.