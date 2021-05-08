Mira Rajput shares throwback pic with sisters Priya and Noorjehan, a fan says: 'Naughty little girl in yellow'

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Saturday took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her childhood. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her sisters--Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani, as children sitting on a bench posing away at the camera.

She wrote, "Memories give us shelter in the fog of the uncertain future #sisterhood Also what are these sweaters."

Reacting to the post, Priya commented, "These simple holidays and family friends... our entire social circle." Her fans also dropped hearts and wrote in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Awwweee you are so cute." Another wrote, "Naughty little girl in yellow !" A third wrote, "Love you all."

Mira is the youngest of the three sisters. The eldest is Priya, who is 11 years older than her and Noor is 7 years elder to Mira. She tied the knot with Shahid in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Mira has been sharing glimpses of how she and her family has been spending their days. Last month, she had dropped a picture of Misha writing a letter to Neelima Azeem, her grandmother. "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha," read the letter. She had captioned the post, "Love letters."

Earlier Neelima, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, spoke about her relationship with Mira. "With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool," she said. Neelima added that she feels Mira is more of a friend than a daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Mira had also appealed to her fans and followers to help those in need of Covid-19 resources.