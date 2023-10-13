Mira Rajput attends awards show in strapless gown, Shahid Kapoor reacts; Janhvi and Shanaya slay on red carpet. Watch

At the Elle Beauty Awards 2023 ceremony, which was held in Mumbai on Thursday, a bevy of actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Varma, Babil Khan and Ananya Panday set the red carpet on fire with their striking looks. Also spotted at the event was actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who turned heads in a strapless black gown with leg slit. She also posted pictures of her look on Instagram, leaving Shahid speechless. Also read: From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs keep it stylish at HT India's Most Stylish 2023

Mira shares 'get ready with me' pics

Shahid Kapoor gushed over Mira Rajput's look from an awards show.

Mira Rajput, who documents her life on social media and often shares fashion and wellness tips, posted a bunch of black-and-white solo photos of her Shantanu and Nikhil gown on Instagram on Friday. She wrote in her caption, "Get ready with me in a swipe (kiss emoji)."

She added Elvis Presley's song Love Me Tender to her post. Reacting to it, Shahid Kapoor commented, "Elvis stole my feelings for ye (you) my lurrrv (love)." A fan wrote, "Goddess." A second said, “Make way for queen.”

Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar also wore black

Ananya, who was last seen in Dream Girl 2, wore a voluminous black gown. Her regal dress was by the designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Bhumi Pednekar’s sculptural black gown with a corset inspired design was by Andrea Brocca. Bhumi has been busy with her latest release Thank You For Coming, which came out last week.

Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor and others

Janhvi Kapoor’s one shouldered silver gown stole the show on Thursday night. Actor Vijay Varma, who has been getting rave reviews for his performance in Jaane Jaan, attended the awards show in an oversized Gucci suit. Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who celebrated her birthday recently with a bash in Mumbai, wore a pale pink ballgown for the awards event. Vaani Kapoor also nailed her red carpet look, wearing a black bustier with a huge pink skirt.

Up and coming actor Shanaya Kapoor wore a grey top paired with a silver sequinned skirt as she attended the event. Videos of her meeting BFF Ananya as they both arrived for the event around the same time in their respective cars were also shared by paparazzi and fan pages.

