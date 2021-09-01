Mira Rajput takes fans inside Misha's 5th birthday party: Cakes, balloons and an explosion of colours. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha, turned five last month. She was thrown a colourful birthday party by her parents and Mira has now shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations.

Misha's birthday party theme was rainbows. Balloons and streamers of all colours were used to decorate the venue. There was also cake, decorated with bright frosting of red, yellow, green and blue colours. The number 5 was pasted at the front in yellow colour.

For food, Mira put out paper straws, disposable plates, cups, forks and spoons. Some chinaware, possibly for adults at the party, was also laid out at the main table. Framed pictures of Misha with Shahid and Mira were also put on the table.

Mira shared a long note on all that went into planning of the party. "Life in Technicolour. This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest! I reduced the decor fuzz and switched it with fun lights instead that were easier to handle and use in many ways (and later too)," she wrote.

"I’d love to know how you all are celebrating kiddie birthdays cause I am ready to retire and I have another one in 4 days," she added.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares a glimpse into daughter Misha's birthday celebrations, with a message from 'Mumma and Pappa'

Mira, once again, did not share any picture of Misha or others from the family. Mira and Shahid have stopped sharing photos of their kids on social media since 2019. However, on her birthday on August 26, Mira did share a photo of Misha on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a birthday message for her daughter, Mira wrote, "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Pappa."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and Misha was born in 2016. Two years later, her brother Zain arrived. He will also celebrated his third birthday on September 5. Every year, Mira goes all out, planning for her kids' birthday parties, the decor and the games.