Mira Rajput urges followers to amplify voices of those in need amid pandemic: 'Halaat bahut kharab horai hai'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has appealed to her followers to help those in need of resources as the country fights a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a bunch of videos on Instagram Stories on Sunday, asking everyone to come together and help each other.

"Hello everyone, hum sabko pata hai ki har sheher mein haalat bahut kharab horai hai (the situation in grave in every city)," she said in her video, adding that if one cannot help a Covid-19 patient themselves, they should instead support and amplify the voices of those who can. She asked everyone to share information on different services and resources on Instagram and other social media platforms, so that those in need can be helped.

"Staying at home is your duty but you can help so many people right from your homes," she said. Mira also shared multiple links to places one can find aid at. "Be the voice of the others, help them. We might just be able to help someone at a crucial time like this," she added.

Mira has been sharing information and requests from other accounts. Other celebrities doing the same include Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Bhumi Pednekar and many others.

On Monday, actor Alia Bhatt also announced that she will be working towards getting more people for people. "It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information," Alia wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.